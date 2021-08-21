Trying 3 of Seattle’s new SELF-POUR taprooms! 🍺🍷🍻 | Local Lens Seattle

Self-Pour bars seem to be all the rage right now, so I tried 3 amazing tap rooms in Seattle.

SEATTLE — THE TAPS ARE READY! Self-Pour bars seem to be all the rage right now. So I tried 3 amazing tap rooms in Seattle — including a non-alcoholic one that won’t give you a hangover. 😊

The first stop on our self-pour tour is Rapport in Capitol Hill! It’s Seattle’s first self-serve wine and beer bar so I had to pop in and bring my foodie friend Kelly Le. Rapport features 100+ artisan wines and beers by the glass, poured directly by guests. It also offers barreled and bottled craft cocktails and food by chef Mike Law. Our food recs? The Summer Squash Flatbread and Burrata!

Address: 700 Broadway E

Second stop — Tapster! This place is so bright and Instagram worthy — they’ve got swings inside and a huge outdoor patio. So of course Kelly and I had to check it out!

This place is in a great location in the heart of South Lake Union, across from MOHAI. It’s dog friendly and has dozens of options for drinks as well, including wine, beer, cider, hard seltzers, kombuchas and even some non-alcoholic drinks like root beer, cold brew and others. My personal fav was the raspberry hard kombucha but be careful because it does have a high percentage of alcohol content. Kelly Le opted for the mango cider. If you are craving hard liquor, that’s also an option here — they offer shots from their shot bar or you can use any of their nonalcoholic drinks on tap to mix your own drink.

They also host fun events like Drag Bingo and Trivia! Keep an eye on their website to see what’s happening next.

Address: 1011 Valley St

The third and final stop takes us to Seeking Kombucha, also in South Lake Union! The small batch, locally- and women-owned business offers 12 rotating flavors on tap. What really sets this spot apart is their kombucha mocktails – YES, MOCKTAILS! All the fanciness of your favorite cocktail minus the hangover. That being said, if you do want booze, they also offer champagne, hard seltzer, hard cider and more. Other than this tap room, you can find them in over 20 farmers markets brewing up over 50 creative flavors. SO DELISH!

Where: 1091 Thomas St, Suite A

