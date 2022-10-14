What to do in the Tri-Cities! | Local Lens Seattle

300 sun-filled days- say no more. Welcome to the Tri-Cities, just 3 hours from Seattle.

RICHLAND, Wash. — 300 sun-filled days- say no more. Welcome to the Tri-Cities- Kennewick, Pasco, Richland- just three hours from Seattle in Washington.

If you are looking for a vacation destination, add this one to your shortlist. There's so much to do, from wineries to kayaking and hiking. And did I mention amazing food?!

I got to go with one of my fave co-workers, Amity Adrissi of New Day Northwest, for a jam-packed weekend. We are calling it a cross-over event 😊

We did everything from riding electric bikes to wineries, from kayaking down the Yakima River to axe throwing downtown.

Amity and I started our weekend in Richland, riding along the Columbia River on the Richland Riverfront Trail.

We rented through Pedego, an awesome locally owned business where they truly treat you like family. The employees were so knowledgeable and patient as we learned how to ride the electric bikes. (It was both of our first times.)

The Tri-Cities boasts more than 200 wineries within a one-hour radius, producing some of the finest wines in the country. The wineries range in size from ones producing over a half million cases of wine annually to small independent wineries. But everywhere you look, there are award-winning wines.

The wineries we stopped by:

Columbia Gardens Urban Wine + Artisan Village

Address: 421 E. Columbia Dr., Bldg. A Kennewick, WA 99336

Muret-Gaston Winery

Address: 313 E. Columbia Gardens Way, Suite #120 Kennewick, WA 99336

For food I'd recommend the following:

Monarcha/Palencia Wine Co., where we enjoyed a tasting lunch

Dovetail Joint

Drumheller’s Food and Drink- In The Lodge at Columbia Point

Since the Tri-Cities is known for great weather, there’s no shortage of outdoor activities. There are three rivers in the area where you can fish, float, bike, hike, or stroll.

The lower Yakima River is narrow, shallow, and intimate. You get close to the surroundings and wildlife and see few motorized boats. We did a guided three-hour cruise thanks to Tapteal Greenway. We met some great locals and rented kayaks from ‘Kayak Bateman Island.

It's located at 2699 N Columbia Center Boulevard in Kennewick.

We wrapped up our last day with axe throwing at ‘Hebers Hatchets.’ We tried to stay sharp in some friendly target practice. Full disclosure- I was not good at all and never quite found the bull's eye. Still a blast!

I can’t wait to come back and do even more. I feel like a weekend wasn’t enough to experience all that the Tri-Cities has to offer. Horseback riding wine tours are next on my list!

Shout out to Amity for joining me on this Local Lens! So fun to have a buddy to experience it all with.

For more information and other fun activities: https://www.visittri-cities.com/