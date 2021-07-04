MUST-VISIT SPOT for car fanatics in Seattle! – SECRET SEATTLE GEM🚘 | Local Lens Seattle

I am all about finding those hidden gems in Seattle – so I’m really excited about this must visit spot for car lovers!

SEATTLE — ATTN car lovers! 🚘🔥

I am all about finding those hidden gems in Seattle – so I’m really excited about this must visit spot for car lovers! It's called The Shop, and it is seriously the only place in Seattle where you can have an amazing meal (HELLO bacon, more on this in a second) alongside any kind of car imaginable. Including the ones seen in Macklemore’s music videos for "White Wall" and "Downtown"! Welcome to The Shop in SODO, a cool social club all about entertaining, conducting business or heck, even working on your car.

I started out my day by having lunch at Derby restaurant. I recommend making reservations as it does get busy with a work crowd during the week. Second recommendation -- get Matt’s badass bacon🥓. It’s maple cayenne glaze, maldon salt bacon and WHOA. Chef’s kiss! I then tried the bacon, jam crostini and Hot Spicy Nashville Chicken sandwich. I have been obsessing over chicken sandwiches lately and this doesn’t disappoint.

Then, I got to see all of the hidden gems in this space -- the cigar shop, barbershop, card room, cars on cars, motorcycles, a car simulator, and a welding studio. There is nothing short of activities and things to do here to keep you busy.

Plus, if you want to grab food and then get a tour, those will start back up again on weekends soon! Follow them on social media to find out more. If you’re a member, you can see ALL the benefits.

The Shop is located in the SODO neighborhood at 2233 6th Ave South, Seattle, WA and they are opening a Dallas location May 2021!

