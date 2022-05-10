Setting sail on Seattle’s Tall Ship! 💦⛵️| Local Lens Seattle

If you are looking for something outside of just your typical boat tour, this is it!

SEATTLE — AHOY!💦⛵️ I got to set sail on Seattle’s tall ship and it was a blast!

If you are looking for something outside of just your typical boat tour, this is it! The two-hour cruise is a perfect family-friendly activity that lets you experience traditional sailing!🙌🏼

Fall is a perfect time to cozy up on the water and see what Seattle has to offer. It was so fun to see the sights and sounds of the harbor. The ship is called ‘Bay Lady’ and it’s an 85-foot traditional gaff-rigged schooner.

It can fit up to 90 people per tour, but they cap it at around 65 for optimal room/comfort. She even has a cannon that fires off! Noah was our captain who is also the owner of the company, and he was fabulous. So knowledgeable and super fun!

The Bay Lady is so comfortable with restrooms on board and beverages available to purchase. The tour's route is powered by the wind, but no matter where it goes you are bound to see epic sights like the Space Needle, Smith Tower, the city skyline, and more. I was told you will sometimes see harbor seals and whales.

If you want a romantic cruise, try the sunset tour and or rent a private ride! So many great options so be sure to check the website.

For more information and how to book your cruise visit http://seattlesailingship.com

Pricing is $39 for adults and children are $29.