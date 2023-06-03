3 women-owned businesses to support today💯 and EVERY DAY! | Local Lens Seattle

Here are three fun women-owned businesses in Seattle to support during Women’s History Month!

SEATTLE — Here are three fun and somewhat new women-owned businesses in Seattle. Watch this video and support these businesses to help celebrate Women’s History Month! #GIRLPOWER

First Stop: The Ride Seattle

I love working out. Call me crazy. But it seriously helps keep my mental health in check. So, I was so excited when I stumbled upon a local spin/fitness company called The Ride Seattle in Eastlake. This is a premier indoor cycling, body camp and meditation workout facility. You get to hop on a bike for 45 minutes and let the instructor take you to a sweaty world of curated playlists and muted lighting. I was here for it.

I brought some friends with me to the class since it was my first time and I love having a fitness buddy. We got to meet owner Aina Williams and get a taste of what to expect in her classes. I loved Aina’s energy and, of course, got a sweat in. (And unlike some bigger spin companies this one supplied shoes and towels.)

I also loved the boutique-style class. It wasn’t super big and felt like I got some one-on-one coaching that I really appreciated. Like I mentioned, there are meditation and body camp classes available.

For more information and how to sign up for a class, click here.

Second Stop: Sunny Up Seattle

I love brunch. Who doesn’t?! I am always on the hunt for inexpensive, delicious options in Seattle and I am pleased to say I found a not-so-new option called Sunny Up Seattle. This food truck-based business has been around since 2018 and their amazingly delicious egg sandwiches are named after some pretty bad-ass women. It’s definitely worth the wake-up call to grab and enjoy.

Owners Ande Janousek and Tara Zumpano run the business and have already seen some accolades with ‘Best Food Truck in Seattle Magazine’ the last three years running.

I brought two of my friends (also badass women- Carla Marie and Andrea) to try out some favs like the Josephine Baken, Ruth Tater Ginsburg, Sausage Patti Smith and more. Pro tip: grab the hot donut holes (you’re welcome).

You can find out their location this week online. https://www.sunnyupseattle.com/location

You can find this candle shop in Belltown. It just opened in February 2023 and owner Colina Bruce is already making her mark. In a short time, she turned her kitchen side hustle into a successful online business and is excited to bring her soy-based, wood-wick candles to her new candle bar. Bruce’s candle scents are rooted in nostalgia, self-care and good vibes, carefully blended in small batches.

The new candle bar is a great spot for gal pal get-togethers, it’s also a new take on a family activity. Pouring sessions are held three to five times daily during business hours, and you’re welcome to try your luck as a walk-in or make a reservation online here: noirluxcandleco.com

Once you are in the shop, choose from over 50 scents. Bruce recommends blending up to three in a single candle. The whole process takes about 45 minutes from start to finish. If you’ve got an event coming up in the future (think: birthday bash or baby shower), the space is available to rent, with or without a pouring session.

Address: 3020 Warren Pl., Seattle, WA

So go out and support women-owned businesses this month- and every month if you are able. Comment on the video if I forgot one of your favorites. You might just see me there next time 😊