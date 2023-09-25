Support Seattle’s LGBTQ+ owned businesses🏳️‍🌈 | Local Lens Seattle

It’s always a great time to support Seattle’s LGBTQ+ community. I visited several local shops that I think are awesome options. 😊

SEATTLE — It’s always a great time to support Seattle’s LGBTQ+ community. I visited several local shops that I think are awesome options so please enjoy.

And of course if you have any favorites please comment on the video so I can check them out next!

Stop 1- Aluel Cellars, Capitol Hill

I started off in the Capitol Hill neighborhood at a wine bar/bottle shop. Aluel Cellars is focused on limited production of elegant wines handcrafted in the old-world style to showcase great fruit sourced from some of the top vineyards across Washington state.

Owners Alex Oh and Samuel Hilbert poured several wines for me to try. I also loved their charcuterie boards. I highly recommend checking out a tasting flight and don’t miss the red wine favorite, “Coat of Arms,” a Bordeaux-style red.

Capitol Hill Address: 801A E Thomas Street Seattle, WA 98102

Locations in Queen Anne and Ballard as well.

Stop 2- Link x Lou Seattle

The first ever male linker is in Seattle with LINK x LOU of Seattle. I got to meet Jordan Ross who is amazing, and I highly recommend him when planning your own pop-up/event. You can book a welded jewelry event for occasions like birthdays, bachelorettes and weddings/anniversaries.

The process to get linked is as follows:

Select a 14k solid gold chain

Choose a charm to add or keep the naked chain look

Pick a placement- necklace, anklet, bracelet etc.

Then your expert linker will give you a custom fit.

I’ve been wanting to try permanent jewelry forever and I opted for a gold bracelet. It’s such a great idea for a sentimental gift for yourself or a loved one.

Stop 3- Bite Society, Pike Place Market

Next, I headed to Pike Place Market for another awesome business. Bite Society features clever, thoughtfully sourced food-based gift baskets. You’ll find the tasty treats and savory eats in tattoo-themed reusable packaging. These are not your average gift baskets, which I loved.

They make small batch cookies, snacks and condiments. They are locally sourced and baked just down the street from the market.

Pro tip: Make sure to order early for the holidays! They sell out!

Stop 4- Reboot Theater, International District

Now for the ARTS! I was so excited to check out this local theatre company that tests new interpretations of established works through nontraditional casting, design, and methods yet to be discovered.

Reboot Theater is all about expanding its reach for more artists and audiences to be seen, heard and represented. Founded in 2014- the company is based in the International District off Jackson Street. I got to meet the founder and hear about their most recent production, ‘Peter and the Starcatcher’.

GSBA is a Washington state’s LGBTQ+ and allied chamber of commerce, and the largest in North America representing small business, corporate and nonprofit members who share the values of promoting equality and diversity in the workplace. GSBA proudly serves as a connector across the state, bringing the community together through business including complimentary consulting and classes, advocating for civil rights and small business in Olympia, promoting LGBTQ+ tourism through Travel Out, and investing in the next generation of leaders through The GSBA Scholarship & Education Fund.