A staycation gem! Alderbrook Resort giveaway🍷💦🦪 | Local Lens Seattle

I found a staycation gem just two hours west of Seattle! HELLO Alderbrook Resort + Spa 🧖🏻‍♀️

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

UNION, Wash. — A short drive brought me to a calming oasis on serene Hood Canal overlooking the Olympic Mountain range.

I’m so excited to give you the opportunity to enjoy this spot as well as this is a giveaway video! Be sure to watch the entire video and subscribe to my channel to enter. More details below 😊 #giveawayalert

Since 1913, Alderbrook Resort & Spa has been a quintessential year-round destination. It spans 88 acres of sweeping views of nearby Olympic National Park, a truly authentic Northwest experience.

I got to enjoy the newly renovated spa- HELLO relaxation- and gorgeous hikes and views. The incredible Canal Cookout at Hook & Fork offered gorgeous sunset views while chatting with the chef and team as they prepared locally sourced seasonally inspired delights.

To reserve your room now go here: alderbrookresort.com

Fun hikes in the area I would recommend:

• Living Legacy Trail on the Hamma Hamma River (1.5 miles round trip)

• Staircase Rapids (2.1 mile trail in Olympic National Park)

• Mt. Ellinor (6.2 mile round trip)

• Duckabush River (10.1 miles round trip)

• Dosewallips River Road (13 miles)

Other nearby attractions

• Visit Union City Market for local art, gifts and snacks

• Walk the beaches at Twanoh State Park or Potlatch State Park

• Take a walk thru the Theler Wetlands

---- GIVEAWAY DETAILS + RULES -----

Prize: One night stay at Alderbrook Resort & Spa plus a $100 dining credit. Total value $385. Once selected, the winner will work with staff to secure a date.

Eligibility:

1. Entrants must be 18 years and older and contest is not affiliated with YouTube.

2. Entries that do not comply with YouTube’s Community Guidelines will be disqualified: https://www.youtube.com/howyoutubewor...

How to Enter:

1. Comment on this video on why you would like to go to Alderbrook Spa & Resort! Please include your Twitter or Instagram handle so we have a way to contact you if you win.

2. Subscribe to Local Lens Seattle on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/locallensseattle

3. Like this video.

4. Follow Local Lens Seattle on Instagram for an extra entry: https://www.instagram.com/locallensse...

5. Initial winner will be randomly selected and notified on Monday, November 28th 2022, via Instagram or Twitter.

6. If the winner does not claim the prize 48 hours after being contacted, all prior messages will be void and a new winner will be chosen.