Seattle trip in 24 hrs! | Local Lens Seattle

The best views, best drinks and best snacks in my favorite city.

SEATTLE — I am SO excited to share my favorite Seattle spots in one video! Since I’m a local and showing you the best of the city is my job, so many people ask me where to go if you only have a few hours here.

Since there are way too many amazing things to see, do, and eat, I always struggle to answer... So, I put together this quick guide to the city I love!

Now, this isn’t a typical Seattle travel vlog. Pike Place and the Space Needle are must-visits of course… but today I wanted to highlight the secret gems and hidden spots that people usually miss when visiting! And I recruited Colin from Totally Seattle Tours for some help. Colin caters the tour to exactly what you want to see, whether a foodie tour, a walking tour, or a quick day tour. Right now, he allows a total of 5 people with COVID restrictions in place in his van. PLUS, we’re giving away a tour with him to one of YOU so be sure to read the whole description and watch the video for details on how to enter! 😉

We start our tour with my fav spot for the best view of the city - Kerry Park in Queen Anne. You seriously cannot take a bad picture here and parking is free. Then we head to a place that you’ll love if you are a Grey’s Anatomy fan. From there we cruised down the waterfront (Shout out to the Great Wheel), historic Pioneer Square and the International District. On the ride, we saw one of the oldest Chinese restaurants (Tai Tung) where you can ask to sit in Bruce Lee’s booth!

Collin is filllled with Seattle facts so the car rides from place to place are super informative and never boring as you potentially experience some Seattle traffic.

Some other fav spots we stopped that have great viewpoints - Volunteer Park in Cap Hill, Bruce Lee’s tombstone, Jose Rizal Park a small park in Beacon Hill with a big view, and the University of Washington and what a treat it was since its currently cherry blossom season!

I wrapped the day up with one of my fav rooftop spots to get happy hour with again an epic view: Mountaineering Club in University District. PRO TIP: The s’mores are awesome to share with friends/family alongside some of their delicious cocktails! Get your reservations here.

So much to see in Seattle, but this is a perfect starting point to get off the beaten path! And check out my other videos for more ideas 😊

