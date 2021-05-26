Pet pop-up shop in SLU 🐕🐩🐾 | Local Lens Seattle

For a limited time only - check out these super sleek, gorgeous designs you'll want to grab for your pet!

SEATTLE — Periodic - A Pop-Up Shop is an experiential retail incubator located in Seattle's South Lake Union Neighborhood. It is a retail experience that features an ever evolving roster of global and local PNW specialty brands. Currently, Boo Oh is in the space. It's a lifestyle pet brand uniquely designed to elevate ordinary pet products for your house. Super sleek, gorgeous designs you'll want to grab for your pet!

Boo Oh is owned by industrial designer and Seattle resident Jay Sae Jung Oh and inspired by her French bulldog named Boo. Boo Oh will be at Periodic from May 20-30.

For more info visit the Boo Oh website.

