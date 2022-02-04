New Fancy Steakhouse Opens Up in Seattle🥩! | Local Lens Seattle

If you love steak, you are going to need to watch this video.

SEATTLE — Calling all meat lovers! It’s time to treat yourself at Seattle’s newest steakhouse!

I’m on a mission to find the best steakhouse in Seattle. Enter stage left: a new kid - or rather steakhouse - on the block, Bourbon Steak Seattle.

My boyfriend Charlie and I treated ourselves to a fabulous dinner at the new restaurant. Award-winning chef, Michael Mina, just opened this location on 4th Avenue in October 2021. The steakhouse features creative interpretations and focuses on using seasonal and regional ingredients.

Some of our absolute favorites were the lobster pot pie *done TABLESIDE*, truffle mac and cheese, and the “instant” bacon, which is the pork belly dish. Of course, the star of the menu is the enormous selection of Washington beef along with some Japanese Wagyu. For that we enjoyed the Ellensburg Hay-Smoked Dry-Aged Porterhouse. Definitely another showstopper. And before I forget, if you do nothing else, try the Banana Tarte Tatin for dessert. *chefs kiss*

If treating yourself to a fancy dinner sounds like too much, the happy hour menu is a great deal and just as delicious. It’s available Tuesday through Friday from 4 to 6 p.m.

Bourbon Steak offers valet parking nightly.

Go here for reservations and to check out their menu.

