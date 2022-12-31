Magical Forest Getaway🌲! Treehouse Giveaway! | Local Lens Seattle

Staycation + free magical getaway? YES, PLEASE!

INDEX, Wash. — Who doesn’t love a staycation? Now add a free magical getaway in the woods and it’s the icing on the cake! This video features a giveaway, so be sure to watch the full video to find out how to enter to win 😊

Welcome to the Treehouse Cabin in Index, Washington. I’ve seen this property on Instagram (and so have their nearly 12K followers) and I was legit OBSESSED. I finally secured an overnight spot (book early; it fills up fast) to see this one for myself. Let me tell you, not only is it worth it (just like the 5-star reviews say) but it truly is majestic, tranquil, and the perfect oasis to unplug.

AND you get the chance to stay here for free!

The Treeframe Cabin where I stayed is just one of the five properties known as the “Index Cabins” to many. You can find all the options online.

Here are the nuts and bolts of the A-frame I stayed at:

Just outside Index, Washington, about a 1.5 hour drive from Seattle

$475 a night

5-star reviews

Fits up to 3 guests

1 king size bedroom, 1 bath

Hot tub

This outrageously beautiful modern treehouse A-frame cabin is perched 13 feet off the ground between four evergreen trees. It’s brand new with luxurious finishes, including a two-person hot tub, full bathroom, fireplace, giant skylights, and a king bed sleeping loft.

There’s river access with constant views of the Skykomish River, as well as tons of hikes and ways to get out in nature while you stay. You can even bring your pet, which is a bonus.

I brought my friend Andrea to have a fun girls’ night in since we are both lovers of the outdoors. We enjoyed the hot tub – amazingly cozy place – and of course explored the property. My only complaint is that one night simply wasn’t enough. I can’t wait to book a whole weekend here soon.

