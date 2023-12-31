Luxury Cabin 🙌🏼 Giveaway! Hello ‘Sea Containers’! | Local Lens Seattle

Want a romantic cabin getaway? I have the perfect spot and if you watch the entire video, YOU will see how to enter to win a free night stay at this gorgeous spot!

INDEX, Wash. — Want a romantic cabin getaway? Or an epic friend-cation? I have the perfect spot and if you watch the entire video, YOU will see how to enter to win a FREE night stay at this gorgeous property! 🙌🏼 🌲

I got to check out an epic new build in Index, Washington📍 about an hour and a half from Seattle. Owner Nick Pietsch is calling the build ‘Sea Containers.’ This amazing oasis is made from two used shipping containers that traveled across the seas. Now they sit on a picture-perfect lot in Index surrounded by lush trees/moss and steps away from the Skykomish river.

Sustainable products are featured throughout the home and of course one of the major draws- a rooftop hot tub! Nick and his wife Nassim bought the 5-acre property in the foothills of the Cascade Mountains back in 2010. In total, they now have six unique cabins on the property.

For this weekend getaway, I got to bring my boyfriend Charlie and he was obsessed with how close fishing access was. There are several surprises in the video so be sure to see if you can find those moments as you watch 😊

This unique build is live to the public on April 16. It’s the perfect cabin oasis in the heart of Washington. You might remember the sister property, the A-frame treehouse, I did not too long ago.

You can make a reservation for the ‘Sea Containers’ online here. 💚

Now, what you are probably waiting for… the big GIVEAWAY!

Contest:

Prize: One night stay at Sea Container cabin for you and a guest. (Value $565)

1. Certificate may not be redeemed for cash

2. Certificate expires December 31, 2023

3. Reservations subject for availability and subject to blackout dates.

Eligibility:

1. Attendees must all be 21 years old or older.

2. Entries that do not comply with YouTube’s Community Guidelines will be disqualified.

How to Enter:

• To enter watch this entire video.

• Give this video a thumbs up and subscribe to Local Lens Seattle.

• Follow us on @locallensseattle, @livewithkellyhanson and @indexcabins on Instagram for an extra entry.

• Comment on the video on YouTube *who you would take on this staycation.

• Comment with your Instagram, Twitter or Facebook handle so we can contact you if you win.

• We will announce the winner on Friday, April 14th.

• If the winner does not claim the prize in 48 hours after being contacted, all prior messages will be void and a new winner will be chosen.

• Contest is not affiliated with YouTube.

Thanks for watching and supporting me and this channel - and GOOD LUCK!!

