I stayed at Seattle's most LUXURIOUS HOTEL 🌟 (SPOILER: IT'S AMAZING) - Local Lens Seattle

The Four Seasons Hotel Seattle is home to an amazing spa, spacious rooms, water views, an infinity pool and more. HELLO LUXURY!

SEATTLE — Infinity pool? Water views? Spacious rooms? I got it all during my ultimate treat yo’ self weekend at the Four Seasons Seattle! You all can probably relate to wanting a little vacay this year (Thanks, 2020) -- so I got a little creative and planned a STAYCAY right in the city!

This was my first time ever staying at this luxurious hotel and let me tell you -- it was truly an unforgettable experience. Despite the pandemic, I felt very safe and cared for as soon as I arrived. There was a temperature reader at check-in and touchless options throughout the hotel.

Some of my girlfriends and I met up for drinks and snacks at their pop-up INFINITY pool + bar Goldfinch Tavern, which overlooks the Seattle waterfront! And OMG the drinks and the views were seriously unbeatable. You don’t need to be a hotel guest to book a table, but reservations are required. They plan to close when the weather becomes unruly so book a spot while you can.

We even found out you can have micro weddings here – a great option for socially distant, small ceremonies!

Later I met up with my boyfriend Charlie who spent the rest of the stay with me. We had a gourmet dinner at Goldfinch Tavern, followed by surprise champagne and strawberries in our 8th floor suite! CAN YOU SAY PARADISE?! It doesn’t stop there… when I walked into the bathroom there were gorgeous rose petals in the bathtub. Probably the best bath I’ve ever taken!! It was all part of their romantic amenities package which is such an awesome add-on for couples!

The next morning it was as hard to get up as you can imagine (best sleep of my life)! We used the Four Seasons App to order room service and have breakfast in bed -- pancakes, avocado toast and eggs benny. SO GOOD.

We wrapped up our staycay at the spa. I opted for a Digital Detox Massage which focuses on your neck/shoulders/back. This was SO needed as being hunched over working from home on my laptop has really done a number on my neck. We can’t forget Charlie -- He got his first EVER massage. Don’t ask me how or why it’s taken him this long to get one! He got the Evergreen Massage, which, yes, makes you smell like an evergreen tree! It made his day. If you want to book your own spa service and see what’s currently available under COVID-19 restrictions check out their website.

I felt so safe here and already can’t wait to go back. A HUGE thanks to Four Seasons Seattle for sponsoring this video and showing me all their hotel has to offer! If you’re in need of a #TreatYoSelf kind of vacation in Seattle, stay here. You won't regret it. They’re top-notch!

