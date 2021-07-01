HOT TUB rentals on demand?! 🔥 PNW Mobile Spa (+ GIVEAWAY) | Local Lens Seattle

Work from home? How about work from HOT TUB?!

I got the chance to try out PNW Mobile Spa, the only on demand spa rental service in Western Washington. Their mantra is “You pick the setting, we bring the spa,” and they were founded just a few months ago to bring a bit of luxury to every day people – 'cause let’s face it, owning a hot tub is a lot of time and money! They deliver the spa right to your door and will assemble it exactly where you want it all within 30 minutes. 🤩 You can choose to rent it for a couple of days or even months! I took over my friends’ backyard in Queen Anne and these pros even handled the narrow Seattle streets to make our wildest hot tub dreams a reality!

The package I tried out was called “The Social” which they say fits up to 6 adults -- but we were able to fit 4-5 people in comfortably. This package comes with the spa tub, a cover, an entry step, a foot rinsing station and gorgeous natural wood to maximize seating. It’s a minimum 48 hour rental and requires 8 to 8.5ft diameter space, depending on if you get the 220 or 300 model. Pricing starts at $395.00.

Other experience highlights include:

Water delivered at a temperature of 100 degrees

Clean, pre-treated and heated water every time

No harsh chemicals like community spas

Options for aromatherapy add-ons

Book your rental on their website: https://pnwmobilespa.com/

----- GIVEAWAY DETAILS + RULES -----

Prize: One of PNW Mobile Spa’s “Social Package”, which includes a 48 hour rental of the 300 spa in your backyard. You can use this any two days of your choosing - excluding holidays. (M-Sunday)

Eligibility:

1. Entrants must have space for the spa within PNW Mobile Spa’s designated delivery area: https://pnwmobilespa.com/where-we-deliver-1

2. Entries that do not comply with YouTube’s Community Guidelines will be disqualified: https://www.youtube.com/howyoutubeworks/policies/

How to Enter:

Comment on this video where you would want your hot tub set up and who you would invite to try it out! Please include your Twitter or Instagram handle so we have a way to contact you if you win. Subscribe to Local Lens Seattle on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/locallensseattle Like this video. Follow Local Lens Seattle on Instagram for an extra entry: https://www.instagram.com/locallensseattle/ Initial winner will be randomly selected and notified on July 30, 2021, via Instagram or Twitter. If the winner does not claim the prize 48 hours after being contacted, all prior messages will be void and a new winner will be chosen.

Once the winner accepts the prize, their name will be announced in the YouTube description.

