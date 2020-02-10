The coolest way to camp ANYWHERE IN WASHINGTON (ft. Deception Pass) *GIVEAWAY*

No matter the season, even non-campers will love glamping in a Cabana van -- and you can take it almost ANYWHERE! 🚐

ANACORTES, Wash. — YOU GUYS. I am super pumped because I got to go on a mini-vacay road trip in a way I’ve NEVER traveled before. Plus, I get to GIVE AWAY this one-of-a-kind road trip experience to ONE OF YOU! Make sure you watch the whole episode on YouTube and keep reading to find out how to win.

Imagine this: you go on a road trip through the PNW, decide last-minute you’re not ready to go home, but can’t find a hotel stay… well, Cabana’s MOBILE HOTEL ROOMS have you covered! You can take them pretty much anywhere you want that parking is legal -- whether it be the side of the road or a campground!

My boyfriend Charlie and I took a ride to Deception Pass and spent the night in a Cabana van and I have to say, it has got to be one of the most unique camping setups I’ve seen. Full disclosure, I am not a camper at all, so it was AMAZING not having to sleep in a wet tent and still wake up in nature. We parked at the state park near Cranberry Lake and slept in a comfortable, warm bed with a full kitchen, bathroom and even a TV with Netflix. YES, NETFLIX!

I have to say, at first I was super nervous to drive the van, but it really rode smooth like a big SUV. It rained overnight so I loved how we got to curl up and watch Netflix. The Cabana really had our backs -- the van was stocked with coffee, complimentary water, so much storage and more. So luxurious! I told the CEO to add in some wine glasses with those coffee mugs and it’s a total win 😊

The second day, we tried out the pull-out kitchen and made a yummy breakfast scramble, saw some more views during a mini hike, and went fishing. There are a TON of things to do around Deception Pass no matter the season.

A HUGE thanks to Cabana for letting me camp out! Vans typically run for $200 a night depending on the time of year. Visit their website for more info.

2-NIGHT STAY CABANA GIVEAWAY - OFFICIAL RULES + DETAILS

Eligibility

To be eligible to participate in this contest, entrants must: 1) be based in Washington state and 2) be 25 years of age or older. Entries that do not comply with YouTube’s Community Guidelines will be disqualified: https://www.youtube.com/howyoutubeworks/policies/

How to Enter

A maximum of two entries are allowed per person; one entry on each of the following online platforms:

YouTube entry: Participant must comment their answer to the question posed in Local Lens Seattle’s Cabana episode, linked here: The COOLEST way to CAMP ANYWHERE in WASHINGTON (ft. Deception Pass) *GIVEAWAY* | Local Lens Seattle Instagram entry: Participant must follow @locallensseattle on Instagram, and like and comment on the Cabana video post, linked here: Cabana giveaway

The Prize

One winner will receive a two-night stay in one of Cabana’s fully-outfitted mobile hotel rooms equipped with a bed, bathroom (shower and toilet), storage space, TV, and internet. RETAIL VALUE: $553.19 (including taxes and fees) Initial winner will be randomly selected and notified on Oct. 26, 2020 via YouTube Inbox or Instagram direct message. If the winner does not claim the prize 48 hours after being contacted, all prior messages will be void and a new winner will be chosen. Once the winner accepts the prize, their name will be announced in the Cabana episode’s YouTube description / YouTube comments. Winner may bring one guest (maximum of two people). Prize must be used by March 31, 2021. Winner must follow parking rules on Cabana’s website, linked here. Contest is not affiliated with YouTube.

