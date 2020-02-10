The coolest way to camp ANYWHERE IN WASHINGTON (ft. Deception Pass) *GIVEAWAY*

ANACORTES, Wash. — YOU GUYS. I am super pumped because I got to go on a mini-vacay road trip in a way I’ve NEVER traveled before. Plus, I get to GIVE AWAY this one-of-a-kind road trip experience to ONE OF YOU! Make sure you watch the whole episode on YouTube and keep reading to find out how to win.
Imagine this: you go on a road trip through the PNW, decide last-minute you’re not ready to go home, but can’t find a hotel stay… well, Cabana’s MOBILE HOTEL ROOMS have you covered! You can take them pretty much anywhere you want that parking is legal -- whether it be the side of the road or a campground!
My boyfriend Charlie and I took a ride to Deception Pass and spent the night in a Cabana van and I have to say, it has got to be one of the most unique camping setups I’ve seen. Full disclosure, I am not a camper at all, so it was AMAZING not having to sleep in a wet tent and still wake up in nature. We parked at the state park near Cranberry Lake and slept in a comfortable, warm bed with a full kitchen, bathroom and even a TV with Netflix. YES, NETFLIX!
I have to say, at first I was super nervous to drive the van, but it really rode smooth like a big SUV. It rained overnight so I loved how we got to curl up and watch Netflix. The Cabana really had our backs -- the van was stocked with coffee, complimentary water, so much storage and more. So luxurious! I told the CEO to add in some wine glasses with those coffee mugs and it’s a total win 😊
The second day, we tried out the pull-out kitchen and made a yummy breakfast scramble, saw some more views during a mini hike, and went fishing. There are a TON of things to do around Deception Pass no matter the season.
A HUGE thanks to Cabana for letting me camp out! Vans typically run for $200 a night depending on the time of year. Visit their website for more info.
2-NIGHT STAY CABANA GIVEAWAY - OFFICIAL RULES + DETAILS
Eligibility
- To be eligible to participate in this contest, entrants must: 1) be based in Washington state and 2) be 25 years of age or older.
- Entries that do not comply with YouTube’s Community Guidelines will be disqualified: https://www.youtube.com/howyoutubeworks/policies/
How to Enter
A maximum of two entries are allowed per person; one entry on each of the following online platforms:
- YouTube entry: Participant must comment their answer to the question posed in Local Lens Seattle’s Cabana episode, linked here: The COOLEST way to CAMP ANYWHERE in WASHINGTON (ft. Deception Pass) *GIVEAWAY* | Local Lens Seattle
- Instagram entry: Participant must follow @locallensseattle on Instagram, and like and comment on the Cabana video post, linked here: Cabana giveaway
The Prize
- One winner will receive a two-night stay in one of Cabana’s fully-outfitted mobile hotel rooms equipped with a bed, bathroom (shower and toilet), storage space, TV, and internet. RETAIL VALUE: $553.19 (including taxes and fees)
- Initial winner will be randomly selected and notified on Oct. 26, 2020 via YouTube Inbox or Instagram direct message.
- If the winner does not claim the prize 48 hours after being contacted, all prior messages will be void and a new winner will be chosen.
- Once the winner accepts the prize, their name will be announced in the Cabana episode’s YouTube description / YouTube comments.
- Winner may bring one guest (maximum of two people).
- Prize must be used by March 31, 2021.
- Winner must follow parking rules on Cabana’s website, linked here.
- Contest is not affiliated with YouTube.
