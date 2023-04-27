Hidden Gems at Pike Place Market!🐟☀️ | Local Lens Seattle

Check out these hidden gems from a local at the iconic Pike Place Market!

SEATTLE — If you’ve been to Seattle, you’ve probably made the stop at the iconic Pike Place Market.

Having lived here my entire life I still love to go and check out my favorite spots. In this video, I focus on my favorite hidden gems inside the market- places that you might not have heard of. But SHOULD.

All the stops I have listed out below along with some information about each. If you have a favorite spot that I missed, please let me know in the comments. I would love to check it out next!

First stop: The Confectional

I just discovered this gem that is all things chocolate. They have an incredible bakery filled with mini cheesecakes with flavors like raspberry white chocolate, mochaccino, peanut butter and chocolate, and much more.

All the baking is done at the Pike Place location, so in the middle of the day you can smell the baking and it's just *chef’s kiss*.

BUT what I consider the hidden gem aspect of this place is the drinking/sipping chocolate. No, it's not just hot chocolate. It’s a rich Colombian chocolate that is a true standout on any foodie tour of the market.

If you are in the area, ask for a sample. And you are welcome in advance! It will absolutely settle a sweet tooth/chocolate craving for you.

If you are wondering what’s in it: dark chocolate, whole milk, Columbian coffee, and... secret spices 😉

Address: 1530 Pike Place Seattle, WA 98101

Open every day 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Second Stop: The Truffle Queen

This is a must-stop for wine lovers and foodies. They are well known, having been in this space for more than 17 years.

My favorite things here are the wine tastings and truffle salt- grab the famous ‘truffle ka-boom’. Another fan favorite is also the amazing truffle almond brittle.

I honestly didn’t ever think I had a need for truffle salt, but ever since trying it, I can’t help but throw it on literally everything. Think of something as simple as popcorn. Seriously. 10/10 recommend.

This family shop is located on the main street and is open every day 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

For more information, visit their website.

Address: 1524 Pike Place, Seattle, WA 98101

Third Stop: Oriental Mart

Oriental Mart has been a mainstay of the Market since the 1970s. This three-generation, family-owned business offers a wide selection of traditional Asian spices, sauces, and grocery products.

What I think what be a hidden fact/find is there is an 18-seat lunch counter serving up award-winning Filipino cuisine. (James Beard Award-Winning to be exact)

I loved the ‘sample plate’ Chef Leila Rosas made. So if you are feeling like you can’t decide what to order highly recommend leaving it up to the chef.

Visit their shop for a selection of authentic Filipino dishes and other novelties. Find this shop on Pike Place next to Frank’s Quality Produce.

Fourth Stop: Secret Garden

I am embarrassed to say I just found out about this community-run garden. All produce grown here is donated to the Pike Market Food Bank. Nearly 500 fresh herbs and vegetables are donated each year.

Next time you’re in the Market, find your way to the garden by walking past the fish throwers and hanging a left before you reach Maximilien Restaurant.

The garden is open to the general public daily – head there to see what they’re growing!

Fifth Stop: Pike Place Clam Chowder

This stop is more a tip/HACK, rather than a hidden gem. The chowder, you have probably heard of. And yes, it's worth it.

But because a lot of people know of this spot, the long lines can sometimes deter people from stopping.

Pro tip? Order ahead online and bypass the entire line to just grab and go. You can find plenty of gorgeous views to sit and enjoy the iconic bites.

Some favorites to try here-

The New England Clam Chowder- This is one has been voted the nation’s best. Grab it with a bread bowl!

Seafood Bisque- featuring Pacific cod, Northwest salmon, and shrimp in a creamy tomato broth

Address: 1530 Post Alley Seattle, WA 98101

Sixth Stop: Selfie Museum

The most Instagramable spot in Seattle. Pass by the gum wall and you’ll see it on the left-hand side.

It’s a fun place to take pictures- see cool installations with your friends or even go on a first date. I recommend grabbing tickets online which run you about $25

Address: 92 Union St Seattle, WA 98101

Honorable mention

Best view with drinks that won’t break the budget- Old Stove Brewing. Sit outside at the picnic tables- grab a beer- and see Seattle’s Great Wheel and more amazing views.

I also love JarrBar for happy hour… Such a cute/ quaint bar that serves small bites. Address- 1432 Western Ave Seattle, WA 98101