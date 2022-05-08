Have a pool all to yourself through this app!💦🕶 | Local Lens Seattle

Find your paradise! #EscapeLocally ☀️⛳️

SEATTLE — I don’t know about you, but I feel like I am always wishing I owned a pool come summer☀️! Especially the few weeks a year that Seattle is scorching (HELLO heat wave)! But when I usually ask my friends if they know someone who owns a pool? The answer is no. Now I have a solution.

You can browse nearby pools and rent the pool of your dreams by the hour! It’s all thanks to Swimply. I’m calling it the Airbnb of pools. If you are a pool owner, here is a way to bring in some extra income. If you are looking to cool off this summer - here you go!

I opted for a pool in the Bothell area that looked like a resort in its photos. The lawn was so manicured thanks to the owners’ landscape job but that’s neither here nor there. It’s about a 30 minute drive from Seattle and I got to enjoy the pool for a couple of hours. I brought a few people and even tried out a viral TikTok challenge. Watch the full video to see how I did…

To book your own reservation and see pools in your area go to https://swimply.com/. Swimply’s app boasts more than 20,000 homeowners renting out their backyard pools and hot tubs. Not gonna lie, the pool availability in Seattle is modest compared to someplace like L.A., but there are still dozens to choose from. All in all - my experience 10/10 and I'd recommend to anyone with kids or even someone looking to host a small shindig.

