I went GLAMPING in a YURT 🤩 – The ULTIMATE PNW Getaway! | Local Lens Seattle

SEATTLE — I don’t think I knew what a luxurious yurt was until Lakedale Resort in Friday Harbor hit me up for the ultimate summer vacation idea! HELLO GLAMPING but on a whole new level.

I’ve always dreamed of a Seattle getaway hidden within the trees, but a luxurious yurt with MY own hot tub?! This place definitely exceeded my expectations.

From Seattle I drove to Anacortes, hopped on a ferry heading to Friday Harbor (pro tip - get a ferry reservation because spots go fast, especially in the summer), then drove on over to Lakedale Resort. This is seriously such a wonderful hidden gem with a bunch of different overnight options. Along with sleeping in a yurt, guests can choose to stay in the resort or go camping in giant, luxurious tents. My yurt came with a TV, king size bed, couch, kitchen, BBQ grill and even a full bathroom. It really didn’t feel like camping at all which I am allll about.

Tucked in the San Juan Islands, Lakedale is seriously so much more than just a place to stay. There are 82-acres of Pacific Northwest magic with room to roam. It’s the perfect launchpad for outdoor adventures with your family, romantic getaways, recharging in nature, and making memories all year round.

