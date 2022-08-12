Gift guide: Where to shop local! | Local Lens Seattle

It’s holiday shopping season! Welcome to my 2022 gift guide!

SEATTLE — It’s holiday shopping season! I feel like I’ve been preparing for this marathon the entire year- and boy am I ready! Welcome to my 2022 gift guide.

This year I am focusing on shopping local and I hope this video gives you some ideas while shopping for that special someone in your life. First things first- who doesn’t have a dog lover in their life?? I sure do! So I wanted to start with an idea that warms my heart for a variety of reasons.

Stop 1- Say Woof Studios! in South Lake Union (and other participating dog-friendly locations)

Say Woof Studios is an AAPI woman-owned dog-photography business that’s been around since 2019. Owner, Rina Kang, is a master when it comes to capturing the perfect pet photo! You can choose to be in the photo with your pet or have your pet alone AKA the star of the show. She uses different props and backgrounds that are perfect for a variety of occasions.

I’ve been following along on her adorable Instagram page and have wanted to bring in our family dog Achilles forever. I finally got the chance and I know my mom is going to love this gift!

Here are some quick facts:

Pup-ups are held at several different dog friendly locations. Check on Instagram and their website for more information. (A full time, brick and mortar shop is in the works!)

Kang is amazing with pets and has taken thousands of dog photos. Through this Say Woof was able to donate approximately $7,500 to these nonprofit organizations: Ginger Pet Rescue, Old Dog Heaven, KDS Rescue, Jindo Love Rescue, Yakima Humane Society, UAnimals in Ukraine and more. Ten percent of their proceeds go towards rescue shelters and abandoned dogs.

Stop 2- Queen Anne Book Company

My next stop takes me to upper Queen Anne to Queen Anne Book Company! Books are the perfect gift, in my opinion, for any age, from children to adults. I personally love to give cookbooks to all the foodies in my family! This local bookstore has been a staple in the neighborhood for decades (since the late 80s) and I got to chat with the manager on what makes this shop stand out.

More information, including how to get your books delivered if you live in the area, on their website.

Address: 1811 Queen Anne Avenue N, Seattle, WA

Hours: Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Stop 3- Root Plants in Ballard

Do you have someone who has a green thumb in your family? Home stores and plant shops seem to be all the rage for gifts.

My next stop takes me to Ballard Avenue, where tons of shops line the street, including a great plant shop. Root has been around for a couple years and has awesome plants, books, home décor and even amazing coffee/treats! I love the aesthetic of Root and learned a lot about which plants even *I* could keep alive. The owners strive to provide a thoughtfully curated selection of indoor tropical plants paired with simple handmade ceramics. Their coffee features an ever-changing selection of roasters.

For more information on the plant nursery: https://www.root-plants.com/

Address: 5000 20th Avenue NW, Seattle, WA

Stop 4- September Shop in Ballard

I love this clothing store! I have been coming here for years and I am truly never disappointed. Gorgeous pieces for men and women! One of my favorite things to do is to walk the Ballard Farmers market and then pop in this shop at the end of the hustle and bustle. The employees are amazing people and stylists. I talked with the owner Gillian to learn more about why she thinks September Shop is so special.

For more information and to see what’s in their shop, visit their website.

Address: 5410 22nd Avenue NW, Seattle, WA

Shop Hours: Monday-Saturday 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Finally- experiences people will love

I swear my go-to boyfriend gift is a staycation or some sort of ‘experience.’ And obviously, my channel features a lot of ideas but some special ones that stand out to me-

Book Index Treehouse – Epic romantic staycation with a cozy vibe

Book a massage- Four Seasons is one of my favs

Hope this helped. As always try to shop local if you can 😊 and support small businesses. Happy shopping and happy holidays!