One of the best rooftop bars in the US is in Seattle 🍹 | Local Lens Seattle

SEATTLE — I just found one of the top bars in the United States is right here in Seattle. So of course, you know I had to check it out for myself. 😊
I’m talking about Frolik Kitchen & Cocktails at Hilton Motif in downtown Seattle. It’s earned the prestigious title of the eighth best rooftop bar in the USA in 2023.
This annual list is thanks to Big 7 Travel. They rank the ‘best of’ lists based on opinions and experiences, customer reviews, location and accessibility, atmosphere and service, value for money and presentation.
The full list is below:
- Mama Shelter - Los Angeles, California
- Cindy's - Chicago, Illinois
- Vue - Washington, D.C.
- Sugar - Miami, Florida
- Top of the Gate - Washington, D.C.
- High Rooftop Bar - Los Angeles, California
- Lookout Rooftop Bar - Boston, Massachusetts
- Frolik Kitchen & Cocktails - Seattle, Washington
- El Techo de Lolinda - San Francisco, Caslifornia
- The J. Parker - Chicago, Illinois
Frolik tops the list thanks to its date-night-worthy diversions like shuffleboard and curling in the winter all while soaking in a stunning view. It’s located off the fifth floor of the hotel. It features a sleek bar and an expansive cocktail list. They even have several heat sources (hello, fireplace) so you can still enjoy some fresh air even in the wintertime. I think this would be an awesome choice for a New Year's Eve party and beyond.
I got to meet the chef and, of course, try out some popular drinks and eats. I think this is a great option for a first date and to be in the heart of Seattle.
Several other Seattle bars also made Big 7 Travel's top 50 rooftop bars, including The Nest at Thompson Seattle and M Bar. For more on the full article visit here.