One of the best rooftop bars in the US is in Seattle 🍹 | Local Lens Seattle

A Seattle cocktail spot made the cut for one of the top rooftop bars in the country.

SEATTLE — I just found one of the top bars in the United States is right here in Seattle. So of course, you know I had to check it out for myself. 😊

I’m talking about Frolik Kitchen & Cocktails at Hilton Motif in downtown Seattle. It’s earned the prestigious title of the eighth best rooftop bar in the USA in 2023.

This annual list is thanks to Big 7 Travel. They rank the ‘best of’ lists based on opinions and experiences, customer reviews, location and accessibility, atmosphere and service, value for money and presentation.

The full list is below:

Mama Shelter - Los Angeles, California Cindy's - Chicago, Illinois Vue - Washington, D.C. Sugar - Miami, Florida Top of the Gate - Washington, D.C. High Rooftop Bar - Los Angeles, California Lookout Rooftop Bar - Boston, Massachusetts Frolik Kitchen & Cocktails - Seattle, Washington El Techo de Lolinda - San Francisco, Caslifornia The J. Parker - Chicago, Illinois

Frolik tops the list thanks to its date-night-worthy diversions like shuffleboard and curling in the winter all while soaking in a stunning view. It’s located off the fifth floor of the hotel. It features a sleek bar and an expansive cocktail list. They even have several heat sources (hello, fireplace) so you can still enjoy some fresh air even in the wintertime. I think this would be an awesome choice for a New Year's Eve party and beyond.

I got to meet the chef and, of course, try out some popular drinks and eats. I think this is a great option for a first date and to be in the heart of Seattle.