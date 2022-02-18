Field to Table- Dine on 50 yard line! 🍽 | Local Lens Seattle

The first ever dining series held on a professional sports field. Truly a one-of-a-kind experience!

SEATTLE — Calling all FOODIES! 🍤🍽 I have been wanting to try Field to Table forever and I finally made it happen!

If you don’t know what I am talking about you will after this video – and I think its 100% worth the money. More on this in a few.

Field to Table is the first ever dining series held on a professional sports field. Truly a one-of-a-kind experience! So if you are looking for a fun night out with friends, family or to impress that special someone, you came to the right place.

The outdoor dining series turns the field into an expansive heated and covered outdoor dining room that offers plenty of open air and social distancing to enjoy incredible four-course menus from acclaimed local chefs. The lineup features many James Beard Award-winning and nominated chefs, Food Network ‘Chopped’ champions and partners that consistently appear on the “best chefs/restaurants” lists for Seattle. The chef and menu changes with each night of the series. Seating is available at 5:15 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. for groups of one to ten people.

I went to the February 15th event featuring Chef Liz Kenyon from Rupee Bar. My fav dishes of the night: Endive Salad over a Papaya Curry, Deviled Prawns and the Chai for dessert.

Reservations are available for purchase at fieldtotable.us. Pricing ranges from $109-119 per person plus tax and service charge, with alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase through contactless, cashless ordering on-site. Event is for ages 21 and over only. Reservations include free parking, four-course meal, complimentary sparkling water, interaction with featured chef, photo opportunity with physical and digital prints and field access.

Field To Table 2022 Chef Lineup

Jason Wilson, The Lakehouse – Tuesday, February 1

Josh Delgado, Le Coin – Wednesday, February 2

Maximilian Petty, Eden Hill – Thursday, February 3

Matt Lewis, Where Ya at Matt – Friday, February 4

Kaleena Bliss, Thompson Seattle, Saturday, February 5

Jason Stoneburner, Stoneburner – Tuesday, February 8

John Sundstrom, Lark – Wednesday, February 9

Dre Neeley, Gravy on Vashon – Thursday, February 10

Brian Clevenger, Vendemmia – Friday, February 11

Trey Lemont, Jerk Shack – Saturday, February 12

David Nichols, Eight Row – Monday, February 14

Liz Kenyon, Rupee Bar – Tuesday, February 15

Brandon Muehl, Ascend Prime Steak & Sushi – Wednesday, February 16

Mitch Mayers, Sawyer – Thursday, February 17

Kristi Brown, Communion – Friday, February 18

Stuart Lane, Spinasse – Saturday, February 19

Mel Miranda, Musang – Sunday, February 20

Each prix-fixe four-course menu includes the choice of a meat/seafood-based option or a vegetarian option.

Don’t worry if you missed this go round, they will be back – follow them on Instagram @fieldtotable and sign up for their mailing list which will update you when new dates are released.

Lastly – some HACKS you need to know before you go.

Bring a clear bag, ladies. Same rules apply as when you go to a game. No big purses/clutches allowed. Dress warm. There are heaters but it can get breezy with some air flow. Arrive early – doors open 30 minutes ahead of time and it’s fun to roam around and take pics before you sit down to eat Parking is free and included in the ticket price – enter through North Entrance.

Clothing provided by Armoire.

