Exploring Kirkland like a local – the ULTIMATE staycation! (+ HOTEL GIVEAWAY 🤩) | Local Lens Seattle

KIRKLAND, Wash. — Who wants to win a staycation in one of my favorite places?! It’s not Disneyland, but I am talking about where I grew up…Kirkland!

Watch the entire video for the chance to win this ultimate staycation at the downtown Kirkland Heathman Hotel. It’s an amazing upscale boutique hotel located just steps away from Marina Park and less than a 30-minute drive from Seattle.

To kick off the getaway, my boyfriend Charlie and I enjoyed a DELISH happy hour at Hearth, the restaurant at the hotel. And let me tell you, this might have been some of the best food of the night. Even Charlie, who is a huge foodie, was super impressed! Our favorite items were the Hearth baked camembert, crab dip and the harvest squash + farro salad. WOWIE. Chef’s kiss! You can pop in for happy hour or make reservations on their website. Trust us, you won’t be disappointed.

Then we headed over for the cutest activity ever thanks to Duffy Electric Boats and Rainy Day Picnic: a boat ride on Lake Washington!

You can drive your own boat or hire a captain. Captain Matthew joined our adventure and toured us around as we ate our weight in cheese and wine — ‘The Blend’ by Chateau Ste Michelle. The wines featured were The Northstar Merlot from Columbia Valley, Spring Valley Vineyard Uriah Red Blend from the estate vineyard in Walla Walla and finally Chateau Ste Michelle Impetus made up of Cabernet Sauvignon. The set-up by Rainy Day Picnics was top-notch – complete with a chandelier! If you haven’t heard of them yet, you need to book for the next celebration. 💯

We had to save a little room in our stomachs for an epic, coursed-out dinner complete with wine pairings at Feast, an ultra-chic French restaurant. Our favorites? French onion soup, steak frites and a bread pudding for dessert.

The next day we wrapped up this amazing experience with brunch at DERU (723 9th Ave), a hike/walk on the Kirkland Corridor (a 10 foot wide, 5.75 mile crushed gravel pathway that extends from South Kirkland Park and Ride to the Totem Lake Business District) and some treats from Lady Yum (111 Lake Street S).

Kirkland is truly a beautiful pocket of the Northwest and even if you don’t win this staycation, you will want to book a trip STAT! No excuse for cabin fever now 😊

----- GIVEAWAY DETAILS + RULES -----

Prize: One-night stay in a classic guest room for you and one guest at the Heathman Hotel in downtown Kirkland, plus $50 to spend at Hearth Restaurant and complimentary valet parking (ERV: $450).

Certificate may not be redeemed for cash. Certificate expires October 31, 2022. Reservations subject for availability and subject to blackout dates. Does not include alcoholic drinks or gratuities.

Eligibility:

Attendees must all be 21 years old or older. Entries that do not comply with YouTube’s Community Guidelines will be disqualified: https://www.youtube.com/howyoutubeworks/policies/community-guidelines/

How to Enter:

To enter, watch this entire video.

Give this video a thumbs up and subscribe to Local Lens Seattle.

Comment on the video who you would take on this staycation.

Comment your Instagram, Twitter or Facebook handle so we can contact you if you win.

We will announce the winner on Monday, November 15th.

If the winner does not claim the prize within 48 hrs after being contacted, all prior messages will be void and a new winner will be chosen.

Contest is not affiliated with YouTube.

Thanks for watching and supporting me and this channel - and GOOD LUCK!!

