Explore dreamy lavender fields in Olympia, WA! 💜🌾| Local Lens Seattle

OLYMPIA, Wash — I’m apparently in my lavender haze era! I got to visit some dreamy lavender💜 farms near Olympia, Washington, and I learned so much about the process. Olympia is about an hour and a half from Seattle and the views and food I experienced were more than worth the drive.

First stop- Schirm Loop Homestead Lavender Farm

I met the owner and farmhand Connie Patnode and got to tour the beautiful grounds. She showed me how to chop off the lavender (u-cut) and took me to her gift shop, which featured many products. I loved the lavender oils and lotions in the shop and was so happy to take home my very own bundle of lavender. The farm is open July-August on Fridays and Saturdays or by appointment. Connie also offers wreath-making classes.

Address: 2434 Schirm Loop Road NW, Olympia, WA 98502

Second Stop- Ember Goods

Next, I went to the heart of downtown Olympia and met Logan, the owner of Ember Goods. He gave me a tour of the family-owned shop which features awesome retail goods, décor and of course coffee! I even got to try their famous lavender latte... and wow I am still dreaming about it. It wasn’t overly sweet or overpowering. Absolutely obsessed!

Address: 422 Washington Street SE, Olympia, WA 98501

Next, I drove about 30 minutes to Yelm, Washington, to visit the Shiplap Shop & Coffee House. I met co-owner Debbie who showed me around the shop. There I found handcrafted baked goods, items from over 100 local artisans and of course delicious espresso drinks. They had me try their lavender lemonade. 10/10 recommend but be prepared-- it is sweet! I absolutely loved this coconut/lavender/lemonade drink and have never had anything quite like it. If you love Joanna Gaines- you’ll love the vibe of this store.

Address: 112 E Yelm Avenue, Yelm, WA 98597

Final Stop- Cobblefield Lavender Farm

My fourth and final stop of the day took me Rochester, Washington. I met Tamara who gave me a tour of Cobblefield and some lavender ice cream. This small working farm focuses on the quality of essential oils and products. They have an abundance of baked goods and of course you can also cut your own lavender bundle to take home as well.

Address: 18443 Sargent Road SW, Rochester, WA 98579

If you are looking for a relaxing trip and to learn some new things while you are at it- I highly recommend checking out Olympia this summer to tour the beautiful lavender farms and shops. This concludes my purple lavender haze moment 😊