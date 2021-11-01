SURPRISING TEACHERS WITH $2000 (and more!) - Local Lens Seattle

I think we can all agree that teachers are the real MVPs -- so I headed to Lynnwood and Granite Falls to surprise a couple of them!

I think we can all agree that teachers are some of our biggest inspirations. But right now, they're truly our superheroes!

That's why I was so pumped to help surprise a couple teachers in the Seattle-area with Sounders and Seahawks tickets and swag, plus $2,000 checks for school supplies! I headed over to Meadowdale Elementary in Lynnwood and Mountain Way Elementary in Granite Falls to find Mr. Matt and Ms. Stacy and help deliver the good news. Watch the video to see their reactions + surprise Seahawk and Sounder guests (SPOILER: it was amazing!).

A HUGE thanks to Premera Blue Cross for orchestrating this whole thing and sponsoring this video! If you have a teacher you want to nominate, tell me about them in the comment section of my YouTube video to show them some love!

Watch more Local Lens Seattle: