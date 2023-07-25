Clear the Shelters!🐾 Dogs, Cats, Horses & More! 🦙🐈 | Local Lens Seattle

I get to visit Emerald City Pet Rescue for an annual nationwide pet adoption drive!

SEATTLE — PUPPIES. KITTIES. HORSES. All the cuteness in today’s video!

In this video, I get to visit and learn more about Emerald City Pet Rescue for an annual nationwide pet adoption drive that happens in partnership with NBC called Clear the Shelters. It’s the ninth consecutive year. More than 860,000 pets have found their forever homes since 2015.

I have a soft spot for adopting as I too rescued my own feline, Franklin. Better known as Frank.

I visited SODO’s Emerald City Pet Rescue this year to shine a spotlight on their animals. This rescue was founded by Vivian Goldbloom in 2013. It exists to rescue abused, neglected and homeless animals from high-volume shelters around the country.

I got to meet some adorable dogs and cats in SODO before heading to Vashon to check out their equine program as well. I am a huge horse lover, so this was a real treat.

This year the campaign runs Aug. 1-31. Hundreds of shelters nationwide are participating including several right here in the Seattle area.

To see Emerald City Pet Rescue's current adoptable animals, visit here. If you can’t open your home to another animal there are ways to donate online here.

Adopt or donate online and you too can help clear the shelters. Here are some of the participating shelters in western Washington: