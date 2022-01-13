Best Date Night View in Seattle: Space Needle’s Loupe Lounge! 🔥😮 | Local Lens Seattle

Date Night just got a little…no, A LOT more fun! 💗

SEATTLE — Date Night just got a little…no, A LOT more fun! 💗

This video takes you on the most epic date night thanks to The Space Needle’s new Loupe Lounge! It’s a cocktail 🍸 experience like nothing else around with the world’s first and only revolving glass floor! You get to enjoy amazing views, bites and drinks perched 500 feet above the city 🏙. The Lounge truly was a show stopping experience with a selection of seafood, cheeses, treats and the best view from every seat.

My boyfriend Charlie joined me on this experience and we did the Nitrogen Theory package, which you will read more about below. Spoiler: It was incredible! My favorite drink was the Paper Plane and I loved how they made them all tableside. I also loved how we got to explore the outdoor deck and around the lounge after dinner as well.

It was an interactive, over-the-top experience we will remember forever! 🔥

The Loupe Lounge is open seven days a week with daytime wine flights from 12-2 p.m., and evening experiences offered Thursday through Monday from 4-8:30 p.m. Advanced booking is required and you, of course, must be 21 or older. Go here to make a reservation.

Packages for The Loupe Lounge include Space Needle admission, your table reservation for two hours, starter cocktails and bites, and taxes and gratuity. Proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test is required for all ticketed guests ages 12 and up.

Current packages include:

Taste of Washington - $89 per person. Enjoy Washington wines with wagyu beef sliders, hand cut truffle fries, and explore the Space Needle’s outdoor deck and upper level after your reservation.

Nitrogen Theory - $225 per person. Experiment with the unexpected. Watch in wonder as we craft three iconic cocktails - Paper Plane, T-Minus Negroni and Mission to Mars. All of the drinks are prepared tableside and paired with Pacific NW Cheese and Charcuterie Towers. Complete with tableside Nitro Irish Whiskey Milkshakes.

Always check the website for new offerings as well 😊 More information about The Loupe Lounge at the Space Needle (400 Broad Street, Seattle, 98109) can be found here.

