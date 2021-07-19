Behind the scenes tour of one of Seattle’s most ICONIC theaters! | Local Lens Seattle

Paramount Theatre first opened in 1928. Sponsored by Premera Blue Cross.

Support your local arts! 🎫🎤🎹 That’s the theme of this video.

With things starting to open back up in Seattle, we’re also gearing up for the return of shows at venues like The Paramount! This downtown theatre has been around since 1928. It has been closed since the beginning of the pandemic, which gave me the opportunity to go on a behind the scenes (behind the curtain?!) tour of this amazing historical building.

David, who has worked there for over 40 years, gave me a tour of all the nooks and crannies of the building – including my personal favorite part of the gorgeous structure, the dome! We had to climb up a ladder and enter through a small door to get a view from the ceiling where the dome rests and it was an incredible view. I also got to meet two local artists: Lucia Flores-Wideman is a 19-year-old singer who got her start thanks to STG’s Young Artist program, as well organist Tyler Pattison. I had such an awesome time learning about the ins and outs of the Paramount, such an icon of Seattle’s arts scene. Shoutout to Premera Blue Cross for sponsoring this video and supporting so many educational programs at The Paramount. Without great partners like Premera, many local artists wouldn’t be given such amazing opportunities to grow their talents.

As they say in show biz, the show must go on! Comment below what shows you’re most excited to see at The Paramount!

