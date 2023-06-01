Behind the Scenes of New Years at the Needle! | Local Lens Seattle

Cheers to 2023! This year was the first in-person New Year’s at the Needle celebration since 2019.

SEATTLE — Cheers to 2023!

It was the first in-person New Year’s at the Needle celebration since 2019! I along with so many people felt so much anticipation and excitement around this event that’s one of the world’s largest structurally launched fireworks display. I even got to check out a behind the scenes look at the new additions to the show this year- including talking to one of the drone pilots.

One of the big new elements to note: 200 drones from Sky Elements, a Texas-based drone light show provider, launched the light formations in the sky.

The drones flew between 200 and 600 feet above the ground directly north of the Space Needle. The music accompanying the show encompassed the biggest cultural moments of the past year. This year marks the 31st year for ‘New Year’s at the Needle.’

For the 10th consecutive year, the Space Needle’s exclusive partner, T-Mobile, sponsored the West Coast’s premier New Year’s Eve celebration.