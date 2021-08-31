An ADULTS-ONLY experience at Woodland Park Zoo! Whiskey and WildBites 🦒 | Local Lens Seattle

Savor, sip, save animals and WIN our ticket giveaway!

SEATTLE — SAVOR, SIP, SAVE ANIMALS. That’s the theme of this week’s video! PLUS, there’s a giveaway so watch the entire video to find out how you can win!

I recently went to Woodland Park Zoo’s Whiskey and WildBites event – an after hours event every Thursday night in August that’s for ADULTS ONLY. I got to try delicious food from premiere Seattle chefs, taste a bunch of locally made whiskeys and see a bunch of animals, of course!

Each ticket to the event comes with six tasting tickets to sample whiskey and two beverage tickets for a full pour of beer or wine. You even get FREE access to all of the exhibits so you can walk around and enjoy the zoo without any kids running around! SIGN ME UP. It’s all for a great cause – each ticket sold helps wildlife in the PNW and around the world.

My favorite bite? Chef Travis Post of Plenty of Clouds’ chilled buckwheat noodles with a Sichuan pork dumpling. Other chefs and samples include:

Chef Maximillian Petty of Eden Hill Restaurant – escabeche of rare beef, celery root, sour corn butter and a pickled chili herb salad.

Chef Nicco Muratore of Mamnoon Restaurant - Lamb shawarma croquettes with cucumber labneh, pickled peppers, herb salad and sumac.

Chef Eric Donnelly of RockCreek Seafood & Spirits – Lamb and marjoram sausage with rachlette toast, truffle and apple slaw.

Desserts by Jessica Frisbey of Levy Restaurants/Woodland Park Zoo - Macha banana panna cotta.

This event is now sold out but not to worry - check out the Zoo’s website for the next fun event and reserve your spot ASAP.

----- GIVEAWAY DETAILS + RULES -----

Prize: A pair of tickets to an upcoming fun event called ‘Brew at the Zoo’ Thursday, October 7, 2021, from 6-9pm. This fun beer and cider tasting event is in its 8th year so you won’t want to miss it. Winner will be announced Friday, September 17!

Eligibility:

Attendees must all be 21 years old or older. Entries that do not comply with YouTube’s Community Guidelines will be disqualified: https://www.youtube.com/howyoutubeworks/policies/

How to enter:

Comment your favorite exhibit at the Zoo along with your Twitter or Instagram handle so we can contact you if you win!

Good luck!

