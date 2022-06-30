A Day Trip to Vashon Island!☀️Experience Nashi Orchards🍐🐑 | Local Lens Seattle

Non-alcoholic beverages seem to be all the rage, so I was pumped to try a new one that just so happens to be LOCAL!

Example video title will go here for this video

VASHON ISLAND, Wash. — Non-alcoholic beverages seem to be all the rage, so I was pumped to try a new one that just so happens to be LOCAL!

Welcome to Nashi Orchards on Vashon Island, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary! I got to meet the owners, husband and wife duo Cheryl Lubbert and perry maker Jim Gerlach, for the launch of their first non-alcoholic line coined the “Hana” series. The first release is a sparkling perry made from 100% Korean Giant Asian pear juice, with no added flavoring. It seriously tastes like Asian pears in a bottle!

I got to sample the new perry along with other classic Nashi ciders, paired with a chef-prepared, seasonally inspired lunch. It was so fresh and awesome to try the delicious food featuring local produce.

I loved the rustic views with the 1930s era barn and of course the meandering St Croix sheep. SO cute!

Travel wise, it’s super easy to get to. Just hop on the West Seattle ferry for the quick day trip. The tasting room is open Saturdays and Sundays from 12-5 p.m.

Established in 2011 on Vashon Island in Washington state, Nashi Orchards uses sustainable practices to grow the finest Asian and European pears and heirloom apples to handcraft award-winning hard cider and perry.