6 MUST-TRY outdoor restaurants in Ballard, Seattle 😋 (Summer 2021 Guide!) | Local Lens Seattle

SEATTLE — Nothing says summertime like sitting outside on a gorgeous patio with some friends. So pre-Hot Girl Summer, I made it my mission to find the top outdoor dining restaurants you might not know about.

If you’re new to Seattle, Ballard is a neighborhood just north of Downtown. Right beside Puget Sound, it is also one of my go-to neighborhoods for going out to eat. SO many amazing restaurants and spaces. In this video I’m visiting three of my favorites (PLUS highlighting three more honorable mentions), alongside my foodie friend Kelly Le!

FIRST STOP - Ray's Boathouse

This place is a must-stop if you haven’t been in Ballard. Calling all seafood lovers and patio/sunset enthusiasts. This one is kind of the holy grail of patios. If I am trying to impress someone and show them just how beautiful my city is, I take them here. The food and abundance are top notch and Happy Hour is super affordable! They are currently only taking walk-ins, but they do have a huge free parking lot so waiting on a sunny day is a breeze.

I tried their Tagliatelle Primavera Pasta, Mediterranean Mussels (Thai style red curry dipped in bread - WOW), Spring Pea Salad, and Crab Cakes.

Address: 6049 Seaview Ave NW

SECOND STOP - Sabine Café Bar & Market

I’ve been wanting to try this place for some time. It’s a new café that took over the Bastille space. It has an amazing outdoor wrap around patio that just screams summer time brunch with the girls! You can expect breakfast sandwiches, fancy toasts, all things coffee, cinnamon rolls and more.

I got to try the Vegan Cinnamon Roll, Avocado Hummus + Homemade Pita, Salmon Salad, Ricotta Strawberry Toast and two spritz drinks perfect for summer. Still so full just thinking about it. I want to go back for brunch STAT!

Address: 5307 Ballard Avenue NW

THIRD STOP - BAKER'S

This is for sure an hidden gem! With an awesome outdoor patio/garden in a real neighborhood part of town, come to this place to avoid the hustle and bustle of Ballard Ave. I’ve been wanting to try this place for some time, so I was pumped to round out my list here. They offer delicious PNW food and craft cocktails.

I got to try the Chicken Wings, Ahi Tuna, Meat + Cheese Boards and two signature cocktails. Mouth is still watering…

Address: 6408 32nd Ave NW

HONORABLE MENTIONS

Matador has a NEW location! Matador moved a few restaurants down to an incredible new space that has an outdoor patio, back bar mezcaleria and a little surprise room in the back you can also rent with friends. My favs here: Margarita, HUGE Nachos and their Enchiladas.

Address: 5410 Ballard Avenue NW

Love this place for dinner/date nights and brunch. I have never been disappointed by their food!

Address: 5214 Ballard Ave NW

One of my go-to bars that has an EPIC back patio and now front patio. Cheap drinks/eats if you want super casual.

Address: 5225 Ballard Ave NW

