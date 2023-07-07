3 things to do in SLU this summer☀️! ! | Local Lens Seattle

Try out these new businesses this summer in South Lake Union!

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — Amazonians are back to work in person and that means South Lake Union is back to bustling for the summer! I’ve always loved this neighborhood for the food, entertainment, and overall vibe. I wanted to share with you several of my favorite stops including some brand-new businesses that just opened!

First stop- Altitude Sky Lounge

This might be the best rooftop view in South Lake Union! Altitude Sky Lounge is 16 stories above Seattle with gorgeous panoramic views.

I wanted to showcase this stop because it’s a hidden gem for locals since you don’t have to stay at Astra Hotel to access the rooftop bar. You can pop up for a great happy hour, DJ set, dinner or even a weekend brunch.

Since the hotel is relatively new (Astra opened about a year ago) I still feel like locals are finding out about this place. The flatbread pizzas are delicious, the summer drinks are fabulous (Pro tip- get the ‘Fools Gold’), AND the views and ambiance speak for themselves.

Hours of Operation

Monday-Thursday 4 p.m.- 12 a.m.

Friday 4 p.m.- 1 a.m.

Saturday 12 p.m.- 1 a.m.

Sunday 12 p.m.- 12 a.m.

Second Stop- Mendocino Farms

I have found a new lunch spot! Exciting that it’s healthy as well.

Mendocino Farms is a California-born, fast-casual restaurant known for its sandwiches and salads. They opened this SLU location in May.

My favs- Avocado Quinoa Superfood Ensalada

Sandwich- ‘Not so Fried’ chicken sandwich

Address: 2118 Westlake Ave

Third Stop-SolidCore

I have a love-hate relationship with this Pilates-style workout. It’s so difficult for me. But also, it’s the kind of workout that gives you that good kind of soreness. It’s a high-intensity, low-impact full-body workout on a Pilates-inspired reformer. The lights are dimmed- the music is up, and it really tackles your core.

After a workout here I really felt like I had achieved something great.

I see Pilates-style workouts ALL over TikTok. In fact, I’ve been seeing ‘Pilates body’ so I wanted to also try and get one of those as summer sets in haha. Try out this 50-minute workout for yourself and let me know what you think. You can see how I did in this video… along with my new friend Luis! #SORE

Address: 2139 6th Ave