3 of my fav spots in Pioneer Square! 📍 | Local Lens Seattle

Find out where to eat and what to do in Pioneer Square in this new Neighborhood Watch video!

SEATTLE — Welcome to another Neighborhood Watch video where I tour a new part of town! Today’s video features Pioneer Square. I stopped by three businesses and can’t wait to tell you all about it.

First stop – one of my favorite doughnut shops, General Porpoise (401 1st Ave South). First of all, HELLO Instagram. This location has all the makings of the cutest backdrop for your photos.

But let’s not just discuss the décor. The doughnuts are what has made them famous. They are made from fresh eggs and filled with seasonal jams, jellies, curds and creams. I decided to taste test all 5 options because why not?! That included vanilla custard, chocolate marshmallow, pistachio, raspberry jam and lemon curd.

My fav was the pistachio cannoli flavor, but these delicious pillows of goodness were all 10/10. You do have to like cream or jam filled doughnuts, otherwise these aren’t for you. Each doughnut runs $5. Their coffee is also delicious. They have several locations (Cap Hill, Amazon Spheres, Laurelhurst and of course Pioneer Square) and are open most days from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Visit their site for pre-orders and more information.

Second stop – after my doughnuts I walked down to a new clothing rental company that is all the rage. Armoire (83 South King Street, Suite 100) is an amazing clothing rental company that allows you to have your dream closet without constantly buying items you only wear once.

It’s sustainable/eco-friendly and local, so you can literally pick up your monthly subscription right in town. The headquarters and warehouse are in Pioneer Square so if you are debating the service give them a visit.

I got to sit down with the CEO who is up for CEO of the year per Geekwire and of course try on some fun options for some upcoming events. Their stylists have dressed me for the Emmys, vacation life and work!

PLUS if you comment on this video who you think deserves to try this rental service (nominating yourself is fine too) you will be entered to win 3 free months. That’s seven items for free each month! Contest rules are below and on my YouTube page so read up 😊 and good luck! If you want to just use the service now at a discount, use code KING5.

Final stop – The Pastry Project (165 S Main Street)! This is my first time in this space, and it is truly a hidden gem. I didn’t know this existed and now I am obsessed. This business provides free baking and pastry training to individuals with barriers to education and jobs in the industry (14-week training). They work with nonprofits to find students who would benefit from this program and work with hiring partners to place graduates in fulfilling jobs.

You can sign up for one of their classes or schedule a private class for your team/friends on their site. They showed me their perfect chocolate chip cookie, which you can purchase on their website! Also, pro tip, soft serve is coming this summer. The cookie truly was 10/10 and I love that the proceeds go to the incredible cause of helping students receive pastry training.

– GIVEAWAY DETAILS + RULES –

Prize: 3 FREE MONTHS OF ARMOIRE MEMBERSHIP FEATURING 7 ITEMS

Certificate may not be redeemed for cash

Certificate expires December 31, 2022. Reservations subject to availability and blackout dates.

Eligibility

Entrants must all be 21 years old or older. Entries that do not comply with YouTube’s Community Guidelines will be disqualified.

How to Enter

To enter, watch this entire video on YouTube. Give this video a thumbs up and subscribe to Local Lens Seattle. Comment on the video *who* you think deserves to win this membership with Armoire. (Yes, you can nominate yourself!) Include your Instagram, Twitter or Facebook handle in your comment so we can contact you if you win. We will announce the winner on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. If the winner does not claim the prize within 48 hours after being contacted, all prior messages will be void and a new winner will be chosen. Contest is not affiliated with YouTube.

Watch more Local Lens Seattle: