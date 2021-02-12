Hang out with festive goats at Point Defiance Zoo

Want to hang out with festive goats in holiday coats? Point Defiance Zoo has a new activity that's perfect for the holidays! #k5evening

TACOMA, Wash. — At Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, you can celebrate the season with goats in coats!

Their "Groovy Goats Zoolights Edition" is an activity perfect for the holiday season. It's a private animal encounter for up to five people that takes place at 4pm every day.

Participants get to learn about goats like Button, Buckle, Sugar and Spice, brush and pet them, and even help give them a special holiday enrichment activity!

"We actually give our goats an interesting smell to explore," says Point Defiance employee Nicole.

We won't spoil what it is, but here's a hint - it's a holiday treat!

This activity takes place in conjunction with the zoo's Zoolights event. Zoolights runs through January 2nd and takes place every night from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.. The "Groovy Goats Zoolights Edition" experience takes place right before Zoolights. The experience is $100 per member group/$150 per non-member group and includes Zoolights admission.

Be sure to book your goat experience in advance.