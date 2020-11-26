Light up your holidays safely at Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium

Zoo Lights celebrates 33 years with new restrictions during the pandemic

TACOMA, Wash. — The polar bears will be there. So will the giant octopus, the crab and the Narrows bridges. In many respects it's Zoo Lights the way we've always experienced it. But of course this year is different at Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium.

“It's going to be a very safe experience for all of our guests,” says Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium director Alan Varsick. “It's going to be a time ticketed event so the good news is parking should not be an issue. But the challenge will be you may not get the time and date that you want so I would advise that you book early because we have a limited number of slots available for every time period that we have.”

Visitors will follow arrows through a one-way pathway, staying socially distant, and always wearing masks.

All activities will be outdoors, but if you need to warm up you’ll be able to purchase hot chocolate.

The reward is a light show designed by the zoo's very own operations and maintenance team

“They spent a lot of time throughout the year brainstorming trying to think of what the next new display will be,” says operations manager Fred Ramey. “We've got carpenters electricians everybody comes together and works on the new displays.”

This year the Instagram friendly Tunnel of Lights is longer and there's a nod to the new Seattle hockey team as well.

At Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium, they'll leave the lights on for you.

“It's a South Sound tradition,” says Varsick. “It's a part of the holiday tradition experience for a lot of families.”