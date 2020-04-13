MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — Since episodes of The Voice are pre-taped up until the live final rounds planned for May, 22-year-old Zan Fiskum is currently in the Northwest staying in her Tiny House RV in Maple Valley.

Just days before her performance was set to air, she agreed to a one-on-one conversation with Evening's Angela Poe Russell via video chat. Zan was not allowed to discuss what she sang for the Knock Outs or whether she got to move to the next round.

ANGELA: So few people get to go through this process, what's been the best part so far?

ZAN: It's been one of the best of my life. Just some really amazing friendships that I think will last a lifetime. And great opportunities and of course, just to pursue my passion.

ANGELA: What was something you didn't expect?

ZAN: I expected more tension between people competing. But everyone is like best friends.

ANGELA: What is it like to work with John Legend?

ZAN: John, he's the best! I actually get along with him very well. He's chill. It's a learning, just being in his presence.

UPDATE: Zan made it through to the next round! Watch her segment below:

