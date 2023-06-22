Giving youth the opportunity to be heard in a very creative way

“Ground Zero Radio” is amplifying youth voices and inspiring new leaders. #k5evening

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — Imagine a free program that encourages creativity and gives youth the tools to succeed; that is exactly what Ground Zero Radio is doing with more than 11 learning programs that empower youth to take ownership of their futures.

“These are projects and ideas that really matter to us,” said Kenneth Tran from Ground Zero Radio. “Part of the branding for Ground Zero Radio has been youth lead, community strong, listen to be heard.”

Ground Zero Radio is located in The Vera Project office in Seattle center, which makes it very convenient for participants to use the facilities and equipment for creative projects

“A place where you can learn something new every day,” said Jonathan Tran from Ground Zero Radio. “We are not there to dictate to you; we are here to help you.”

What started as a community radio platform, now utilizes many media platforms like video, photography and journalism, to build a youth-led community.

All programs of Ground Zero Radio are completely free for all participants in the age group of 15 to 25. The only requirement is that you fill out an application so the team can learn more about you.

“In my head, I see it as giving youth opportunities that they don’t have,” said Kaitlyn Nyangate from Ground Zero Radio. “Everyone has the drive to do something.”

Every program encourages participants to take responsibility and actively engage with the communities to build lasting relationships, foster mutual support and properly represent the people around us.