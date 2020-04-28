If quarantine feels like Groundhog's Day, a Seattle radio personality may have a solution - at least, when it comes to making dinner.

Rachel Belle of KIRO Radio started an Instagram-based cooking club to help break up the monotony, and anyone can join.

In addition to her work as a reporter and host on KIRO, Belle is also the creator and host of award-winning food podcast Your Last Meal.

“I interview celebrities about what they would choose to eat for their last meal. It's not supposed to be morbid, it's just a way to get people to focus on food that's really important to them,” she said.

In her 70+ episodes, she's interviewed musicians, actors, writers, and fashion icons - and she’s been surprised by their one commonality.

"You would think these celebrities who make a lot of money and could have whatever they want would choose something really fancy, but most people choose something sentimental, or comfort food,” Belle said. "I think last meals and quarantine meals are actually quite similar in that they are carb-y, cheesy and comforting."

That inspired Belle to launch the Quarantine Cooking Club on Instagram - an interactive and virtual potluck of sorts, where people snap and share their creations.

"Everybody is cooking right now!” Belle said. "I thought, let's all cook the same thing together over the weekend so we can kind of feel connected to each other and have an assignment, have a task. It kind of makes it more interesting."

Each week, Belle posts four dishes inspired by her podcast guests. Her followers vote and the top choice becomes that weekend’s assignment.

There aren’t any recipes. People cook their own versions of the celebrity’s picks, like Greta Gerwig's last meal mac and cheese, or William Shatner's choice of Mexican food.

They post photos and videos, tag Belle's account, then she re-posts them for the world to see.

It's a free, no-obligation club that anyone can join.

Belle says even novice home cooks can participate and succeed.

"Personally I know a lot of people who think cooking is intimidating or they say they can't cook. I think everybody can, you know it's not like being an artist whether you can draw or not. It is following instructions from recipes,” she said. "I hope it's just kind of something to look forward to."

