Your choice of Christmas tree could save the lives of salmon

Some re-plantable trees can live for more than 1,000 years, supplying crucial shade to salmon habitat. #k5evening

EVERETT, Wash. — Beginning Saturday, December 4, the Adopt A Stream Foundation is selling "live & wild" holiday trees to benefit salmon recovery. You can purchase a live tree, 3 to 5 feet tall, perfect for replanting.

If you return it to the Northwest Stream Center after the holidays, the staff will plant it for you in a location that could help protect a salmon habitat for up to a thousand years, by providing shade to a stretch of water for migrating salmon.