x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Evening

Your choice of Christmas tree could save the lives of salmon

Some re-plantable trees can live for more than 1,000 years, supplying crucial shade to salmon habitat. #k5evening

EVERETT, Wash. — Beginning Saturday, December 4, the Adopt A Stream Foundation is selling "live & wild" holiday trees to benefit salmon recovery. You can purchase a live tree, 3 to 5 feet tall, perfect for replanting.

If you return it to the Northwest Stream Center after the holidays, the staff will plant it for you in a location that could help protect a salmon habitat for up to a thousand years, by providing shade to a stretch of water for migrating salmon. 

RELATED: An Amazon rainforest of the sea fights for survival beneath Puget Sound

To purchase your tree, reserve a time for your visit at the Adopt A Stream Foundation website. Your free admission also includes access to the center's Elevated Forest and Wetland Walk, as well as the organization's gift shop, The Nature Store. Visitors who purchase a tree get a free one-year Adopt A Stream membership.

In Other News

Your choice of Christmas tree could save the lives of salmon