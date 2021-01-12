Your choice of Christmas tree could save the lives of salmon

EVERETT, Wash. — Beginning Saturday, December 4, the Adopt A Stream Foundation is selling "live & wild" holiday trees to benefit salmon recovery. You can purchase a live tree, 3 to 5 feet tall, perfect for replanting.
If you return it to the Northwest Stream Center after the holidays, the staff will plant it for you in a location that could help protect a salmon habitat for up to a thousand years, by providing shade to a stretch of water for migrating salmon.
To purchase your tree, reserve a time for your visit at the Adopt A Stream Foundation website. Your free admission also includes access to the center's Elevated Forest and Wetland Walk, as well as the organization's gift shop, The Nature Store. Visitors who purchase a tree get a free one-year Adopt A Stream membership.