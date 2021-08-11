You'll Shmiga-swoon for Jaime Camil

Art imitated life in lockdown for the breakout star of this Apple TV+ comedy musical.

SEATTLE — What if your life became a musical? That’s the idea behind ’Schmigadoon,’ the heartfelt comedy hit on Apple TV+ starring SNL’s Cicely Strong and Keegan-Michael Keys.

One of the breakout stars of the limited series' final three episodes is the Mexico City heartthrob, Jaime Camil.

"We were neighbors!" Camil exclaimed when he realizes he's speaking to a reporter from Seattle. "We shot this in Vancouver!"

Camil and his family spent nearly three months in BC, virtually locked down for the pandemic production.

"Literally. Yes, yes, 100 percent," Camil said. "The Canadian government called me three times: 'Hi, how are you feeling? Are you staying home?' Yes! I’m staying home!"

His favorite part of the experience?

"Everything, everything, I loved it."

Camil played a romantic suitor to Strong's character.

"It was fun, and I’m really happy for Cecily because we all know her. She’s, of course, a celebrity in SNL sketches. But this show, man, she really deserves this show, because this is going to catapult her to the artistic level she deserves," Camil said.

The actor previously starred in the comedy series, ‘Jane the Virgin,’ and displays plenty of artistry, himself, acting, dancing and singing in ’Schmigadoon.'

"Rogelio de la Vega, my character in ‘Jane the Virgin,’ would tell you I don’t like to be referred to as 'triple threat.' It limits me only to three talents," Camil said with a laugh.

This triple-plus threat is happy that Apple TV+ came calling.