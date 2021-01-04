You stay and Redmond pays

City offers visitors $100 to make Redmond their staycation destination. #k5evening

REDMOND, Wash. — The city of Redmond eagerly awaits your return. In fact, they so eager that they're willing to pay you to spend some quality time in this Eastside town.

Guests who book a two-night stay at any one of 10 participating hotels will receive $100 worth of 'Geek Out Gold' gift certificates from Experience Redmond. The money can be spent at 40 businesses across the city, from restaurants to bookstores to a costume shop.