VASHON, Wash. — There's nothing quite like the smell of lavender! If you're looking for a spot to appreciate it's fragrant beauty, Lavender Hill Farm on Vashon Island boasts 300 plants and 20 different kinds.

But that's not the only thing this farm has.

The farm features a 1930s vintage farmhouse, which you and up to thirteen other friends can rent! Yes, you can actually stay on this lavender farm. While you can't rent the farmhouse during lavender farming season- between late June and early August- it's available to rent any other time during the year.

You can even get married on the farm, year-round!

The farmhouse itself features six bedrooms, three bathrooms, a living room, dining room, kitchen, and balcony. It's the perfect place for a wedding, family reunion, or even just a get together with friends.

When the farm isn't hosting guests, the owner, Catherine MacNeal, along with her interns, welcome guests to pick their own lavender or browse products in their storefront. You'll find dried lavender, lavender soap, and much more in their farm store.

The farm has both French and English lavender. Each one is different, featuring a different shape, color, and fragrance.

Lavender Hill Farm also has a summer internship program!

Every summer, two to three interns live and work on the farm, helping to harvest and dry lavender, greet guests, and run the farm store. Ideal applicants for the program are college students, recent graduates or young adults 18-25.

Lavender Hill Farm | 10425 SW 238th St, Vashon, WA | 206-463-2322

