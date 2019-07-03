SEATTLE — In recognition of Seattle Cocktail Week, patrons of Fog Room can try a $70 cocktail for $45.

Even at 40% off, it’s a very pricey beverage.

But General Manager Jesse Cyr, who created the Splendor Tipperary, emphasizes it’s not just a drink – it’s an experience.

“The price is what it is for a reason," he said. "The spirits you're getting in it are very well-crafted."

He created Fog Room’s “Splendor Menu,” which uses high-end spirits in classic cocktails.

The Splendor Tipperary is similar to a Manhattan and dates back to 1916.

Cyr’s version contains top shelf ingredients: Yellow Spot 12-year Irish whiskey, Carpano Antica sweet vermouth, and V.E.P. Green Chartreuse – a liqueur made by Carthusian Monks in France since 1737.

The cocktail is served in special glassware imported from Italy.

"We want you to feel like you're really getting something special,” Cyr said.

Fog Room is also featuring two other special drinks for Seattle Cocktail Week, at more affordable prices: My Fair Mila and Green Machine are $10 each.

Drinks specials for Seattle Cocktail Week are good through March 7.

Fog Room is located on the 16th floor of the Charter Hotel in downtown Seattle.