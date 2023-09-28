Yoda's house? Hobbit hole? A whimsical Northwest home for sale goes by many names - Unreal Estate

The SuperAdobe style home was built on Camano Island in 2018. #k5evening

CAMANO ISLAND, Wash. — For a home that's only 590 square feet, it sure goes by a lot of names.

"I have heard pizza oven, Yoda's house, a hobbit hole. Something you see in Lord of the Rings, Sponge Bob's house," Eva Croasdale with Windermere Real Estate.

"It was built in 2008 by the previous owners, and they were inspired by an architect named Nodir Khalili. He founded the CalEarth Institute, And it's an organization that teaches this style of building called SuperAdobe," Croasdale said.

Now this Camano Island hideaway is looking for a new owner to reside inside it's curved walls.

"When you walk in, you see it almost looks like an igloo inside. Above you, you'll see a loft bed with a swivel-down ladder that you can tuck away when you're not using it," said Croasdale. "Down below you see what they call the tripping stone which is a decorative rock. And the floor is painted gold. So, it's very whimsical in there. There's a wood-burning stove that keeps it nice and toasty in the winter."

Besides the loft bed, there are 3 more places you can sleep inside.

"The main sleeping area you have to crawl through. It is quite fun. So if you're ready for an adventure, this is the place to go. The main bedroom has a queen-sized bed. It surprisingly has a lot of room in there," said Croasdale. "At a later point, there was an extension to the dome, and there's a bunk room in there. There's a tempered glass ceiling and you can watch the stars at night, or the trees swaying in the wind. It's really, really beautiful."



"The kitchen is so cute. It has hot and cold water," said Croasdale. "There's a little hot plate, there’s a little mini-fridge. So it has everything you need for a very rustic meal."

One thing the tiny home doesn't have inside is a bathroom. So if nature calls, you'll need to go outside to answer.

"The facilities are an outbuilding with a composting toilet," said Croasdale. "There is also an outdoor bath shower. It has hot and cold water. Imagine being somewhere that has an outdoor hot tub. Sort of the same thing."

Quirky meets comfy. It may be for sale on Camano Island, but whoever buys it will feel like they're living in Middle Earth.

"It's a very magical place," Croasdale said.