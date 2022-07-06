Come for the yarn, stay for the cocktails at Skein & Tipple on Whidbey Island

They left their old jobs to pursue their dreams. #k5evening

CLINTON, Wash. — At first glance, there's nothing out of the ordinary at Marsha Owen's yarn shop near the Clinton ferry dock.



"We're the only yarn store on South Whidbey Island," Marsha said.



But just behind the colorful coils of hand-dyed yarn, is the dream of her husband, Matt.

"His dream — he talked about owning a bar. We didn't know what kind of bar so craft cocktails just been a passion," Marsha said. "So we decided to merge them."



That merger became one of the most unique businesses on Whidbey Island, Skein & Tipple.



"So this is a skein of yarn, and tipple is an old-time word for a cocktail," Marsha explained. "So the name was born and we found the building and it just kind of lent itself to a yarn store and speakeasy in the back."



"I've been a knitter since 2006," Marsha continued. "And so, I absolutely love yarn, any yarn, anything knitted. Definitely a passion of mine."

"I love making cocktails. I love serving them," Matt said. "I'm actually an introvert but I actually love people so as long as they come to me, I'm good."



"It's a little bit strange. At first, they come through and they see yarn, okay, okay, and the store closes down at night. So there's kind of a pathway that brings you through a yarn store into a cocktail bar," Marsha said. "And very surprising for everyone."



Not only do they mix a mean cocktail, but they also serve up live music too.



"We have local live entertainment. Almost all our musicians are south Whidbey residents, the majority of them. We get to watch a concert every night."

