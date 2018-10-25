Thrill the World Occidental Park October 27

It's a worldwide phenomenon you can take part in yourself. Thrill the World brings people from across the plant together to complete one simultaneous synchronized dance of Michael Jackson's, Thriller. You can take part or just watch the dancers do it, Saturday afternoon in Seattle's Occidental Park.

Simple Minds, Moore Theatre - October 28

They've been making music for over Forty years. 80's icons Simple Minds are bringing a new album and a nostalgic night of music to the Moore Theatre on Sunday.

Morris Day & The Time, Suquamish Clearwater Casino Resort - October 26

Love you some mid-80's funk? Morris Day and The Time bring their R&B smoothness to the Suquamish Clearwater Casino Resort on Friday night.

FreakNight, WAMU Theater - October 26

It's back for its 22nd year of ear-bursting music. FreakNight 2018 will feature some of the best house and trance producers from around the world. The throbbing beats start tomorrow night at the WaMu Theater.

