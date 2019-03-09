SEATTLE —

1. Get fit while flying at Coreo Fitness

Getting in shape can have its ups and downs. But at Coreo Fitness on lower Queen Anne in Seattle, ups and downs are exactly why people come. It's the bungee workout that began in Thailand and has made its way to the states.

Coreo Fitness | 508 1st Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109

2. Yoga with puppies at Strive & Uplift Gym

Heaven really is a place on Earth, and it's at Strive & Uplift Gym in Ballard. Because puppies. And yoga. COMBINED. Unfortunately, there's no set schedule for puppy yoga sessions because Bravepup, the puppy nonprofit they partner with, gets new puppies on a case-by-case basis. But you can follow the gym's Facebook page for updates.

Strive & Uplift | 1404 NW 49th St. Seattle, WA 98107

3. A workout fit for Wonderwoman at Krav Maga Seattle

Krav Maga means contact combat in Hebrew. It is the official self-defense and combat system of the Israeli defense forces but as it turns out, it's for everyone -- the gym offers classes for all skill levels.

Krav Maga Seattle | 1009 8th Avenue N. Seattle, WA, 98109

4. Hula Hoop lessons at SANCA

Evening did lessons with Susan Chase, who is now a real estate agent. But we found a place you can take hula hoop lessons, too: Georgetown's School of Acrobatics and New Circus Arts.

SANCA | 674 S. Orcas St. Seattle, WA 98108

5. Meet the competitive eating fitness couple

Sarah Reinecke looks like Wonder Woman. Juan Rodriguez is compared to the Greek god of beauty, Apollo. Yet they eat more hot dogs in five minutes than most of us eat in a year. She is a nutritionist at Whatever it Takes Health, while he is a personal trainer at F45 Training on Capitol Hill.

SEE MORE: Ballard couple beefs up with hot dogs

6. Get fit while laughing at Dorky Dance Fitness

Step aside, SoulCycle. Move over, Orangetheory. You're outdated. Dorky Dance Fitness is here -- a circus arts class, and her warm-ups were always a mash-up of visualization, dance moves, and silliness.

Dorky Dance Fitness | 1401 6th St. Bellingham, WA 98225

7. Flow Motion is a core workout on water

Core workouts are all the rage nowadays. And if you want to engage your entire core, just add water. That's the theory behind the Flow Motion workout.

Flow Motion aquatic fitness | Visit event page for locations

8. The SIX is Seattle's first hip-hop fitness studio

Infrared yoga and saunas, a chamber of ice and a refreshing beverage can be had at The SIX in South Lake Union. Their healthy menu items have awesome names -- drinks include "Cardi Beet", "25 Carrot Magic" or "Kale'ing Me Softly."

The SIX | 1319 Dexter Ave. N. Seattle, WA 98109

