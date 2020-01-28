BELLEVUE, Wash. — It's a workout where getting your kicks is easy to do.



"This is just a way to clear your mind for one hour and to be able to release that stress and let your aggression out," said Sheila Kim, owner of JabX Kickboxing in Bellevue.

Kim discovered the sport years ago when she was searching for a new way to workout.



"It was such a great workout. I was getting results really fast. And not only that I was having fun with the workout," said Kim.



Don't let the name fool you. Kickboxing works much more than just your legs.



"When people ask, I just want to work on this part of my body, well you're going to get a full-body workout,” said Kim. "Every day the workout is different, that means the warmups are different, the rounds are different. It is meant for everybody because you can modify the workout as much as you need and we can also intensify the workout as much as you need."



The intensity kickboxing brings out can lead to your weight coming down.



"An average person can burn anywhere from about 400 calories to all the way up to 1000 calories."



For clients like Cindy Gilmore and Theresa Schmitz, kickboxing is a knockout workout.



"I've lost weight. And I feel good. And I'm a lot stronger," said Gilmore. "I've lost a ton of weight coming here. Over that last couple of years, I've lost 30 pounds," said Schmitz.



But the changes kickboxing can bring don’t end with your body.



"Once they start to see this change their confidence level goes up,” said Kim. "A lot of women think this is a very man dominated sport, it's really not, it's really meant for everybody. And there's nothing better than being a strong woman."



With fists, feet, and fun, JabX Kickboxing wants to land the perfect combination

