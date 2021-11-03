Words take root in this North Seattle park

Poetry in the Park brings neighbors together through a love of verse. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Through whispers of water

And life among trees

Come sounds of spoken words

Painting pictures on the breeze

That would be one way to describe the twice-monthly free gatherings at Seattle's Meadowbrook Pond Park.

"It's thought and feeling, from word to ear," said local poet Nicole Renée La Follette.

The park is a poetic setting on any day, so what better place for neighbors to gather and share their love for words?

"Poetry to people," said Christopher Jarmick, poet and owner of the Kirkland book store, 'BookTree.'

Words of wisdom, wonder, and whimsey are read aloud to more than a dozen appreciative listeners gathered here on a tranquil fall afternoon.

"Not Bipper or Skipper, Dimwitty or Slinkie..." Jarmick recites a toungue-twister to chuckles from the crowd.

Raúl Sánchez is a published poet and one of the organizers of these get-togethers.

"Some high, some low..." Sánchez reads from his work.

All eyes are riveted as he continues: "From what field, what mythical forest..."

From professionals like Sánchez to amateur poets and appreciative onlookers, all are welcome.

"When they come here and they share what they have written, it gives you a different perspective of the human being that they are," Sánchez said, "They can share their own work, or the poems by other poets that they admire."

Sometimes the readings double as group therapy. Mark Mendez clears his throat and begins to read: "Paw prints left by you..."

Mendez recently had to say goodbye to his elderly dog.

"...Life seems quiet without you."

It's an emotional moment shared between Mendez and his sympathetic listeners.

"You can say things in poetry that you can't say in normal conversation," Mendez said, "You can express yourself in ways that are really powerful and moving."

"...My heart will always wear the paw prints left by you."

La Follette has been touched by the plight of immigrants.

"A protector for those without protection..." she reads from her poem.

"Poetry goes beyond color and beyond classes and it's a way that can connect us," she said.

No matter what you have to say, you can say it here, where thoughts are planted and friendships grow.

"It joins us," La Follette said.

Mendez agreed.