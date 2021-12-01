Less is more at Woodland Mod in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood

The new shop sells home goods inspired by Scandinavian and Japanese design

SEATTLE — If you believe “less is more,” a new storefront in Ballard has just what you’re looking for.

Woodland Mod specializes in minimalist housewares, décor, linens, and other items that can turn a house into a cozy home.

Owner Jaimie McCausland doesn't think of shoppers as "customers." They're guests - and welcoming them into her own store is a dream come true.

She first thought about opening a small business 20 years ago.



"I took the time to figure out what do I want to do at this stage in life, and I just thought, ‘It's go time,’” she said. “Creating a space that makes other people happy is something I've always loved."



Woodland Mod showcases natural elements like wood, greenery and light - drawing from Japanese and Scandinavian design. Items are both local and imported.



“You've got everything from Denmark to Sweden, the Netherlands, Iceland. But we also have a lot of local artists from Seattle and Portland,” she said. “Craftspeople that really put a lot of effort and time into some really beautiful objects. But it's really about also incorporating in warmth and making it accessible for people so they don't feel like they're walking into a staged home."

Customers can find art from Copenhagen, blankets from Japan and plants grown in Seattle.

"It really is about balance,” McCausland said. “Not filling the space but having things in there that make it special."



Even the cleaning supplies she sells qualify as special – they’re from Denmark.

McCausland hopes her carefully-curated shop helps customers find a sense of hygge.

"When I come here, it's like my second home. In a good way,” she said. "All of the things that are in here are things that I love.”